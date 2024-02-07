© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

February 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7159 | 55m 47s

U.N. Relief Chief Tom Fletcher reacts to Trump's proposal to clear out Gaza and take it over. Rutgers University professor Jennifer Mittelstadt argues that the American sovereigntist movement is central to much of Trump's decision-making. Constitutional law expert Gillian Metzger on the legality of Trump's executive actions.

Aired: 02/05/25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
February 7, 2024
Matthew Bartlett; Mikey Madison; Jonathan Chait
Episode: S2025 E7160 | 55:46
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
February 5, 2025
Mustafa Barghouti; Prince Turki Al Faisal; Daniel Levy; Heather Shaner
Episode: S2025 E7158 | 55:15
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
February 4, 2025
Amos Harel; Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim; RaMell Ross; Karoun Demirjian
Episode: S2025 E7157 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
February 3, 2025
John Baird; Adam Boehler; Tom Malinowski; Peter Beinart
Episode: S2025 E7156 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 31, 2025
Norman Eisen and Kim Lane Scheppele; Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui; Chris Hayes
Episode: S2025 E7155 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
January 30, 2025
Miles O'Brien; Gina McCarthy; Jessica Hecht; Bill Irwin; Anne Neuberger
Episode: S2025 E7154 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 29, 2025
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Oliver McTernan; Chris Whipple
Episode: S2025 E7153 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 28, 2025
Benji Backer; Lisa Friedman; Nabih Bulos; Gabor Maté
Episode: S2025 E7152 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 27, 2025
Zvi Solow; Selma van de Perre; Elie Wiesel; Zahra Joya; Jonathan Blitzer
Episode: S2025 E7151 | 55:41
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 24, 2025
Josh Paul; Mike Leigh; Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Rebecca Winthrop; Jenny Anderson
Episode: S2025 E7150 | 55:45