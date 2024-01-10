© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6139 | 55m 45s

A report on the hearings that have begun in the International Court of Justice where South Africa is arguing today that Israel is committing “genocidal acts.” Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Omer Bartov discusses the claims. Former Israeli Consul General in NY Alon Pinkas on the state of the war. Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarov discusses the war in Ukraine.

Aired: 01/10/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Episode: S2024 E6138 | 55:46
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2024
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2024 E6137 | 55:56
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Episode: S2024 E6136 | 55:29
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E6135 | 55:32
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: S2024 E6134 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2024 E6133 | 55:44
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2024
Nimrod Novik; Kristalina Georgieva; Mariana Meza Hernandez and Jennifer Benz
Episode: S2024 E6132 | 55:34
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2023
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang
Episode: S2023 E6125 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2023
Nick Paton Walsh; Fiona Hill; Masha Gessen; Nisha Pahuja; Dev Patel
Episode: S2023 E6124 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6126 | 55:43