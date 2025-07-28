© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

July 29, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7282 | 55m 46s

Jeremy Diamond reports on the latest humanitarian situation in Gaza. Rep Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) discusses Democrats' strategies ahead of next year's midterms. Margo Price releases a new country-pop record. Yasmin Green and Gillian Tett explain how Gen Z trusts AI chatbots more than traditional leaders and institutions.

Aired: 07/28/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 13:15
Nature
An Iceland Community Rallies to Save Lost Baby Puffins | WILD HOPE
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
Special: 13:15
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Preview: S2025 E10 | 0:31
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E210 | 57:46
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Gaza seeing 'worst case' famine scenario, aid group warns
Gaza experiencing 'worst case' scenario of famine, leading aid group warns
Clip: S2025 E210 | 4:52
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gunman was targeting NFL, New York mayor says
News Wrap: Gunman was targeting NFL, New York mayor says
Clip: S2025 E210 | 5:28
Watch 8:17
PBS News Hour
FCC commissioner says Trump's actions threaten press freedom
Trump's 'censorship and control' campaign threatens press freedom, FCC commissioner says
Clip: S2025 E210 | 8:17
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2025
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Episode: S2025 E7281 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7280 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Episode: S2025 E7276 | 55:18
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
Episode: S2025 E7274 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2025
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Episode: S2025 E7273 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Episode: S2025 E7272 | 55:46