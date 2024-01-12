January 15, 2024

Extra
Celebrate 20 years at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a musical tribute to its architect.
Follow scientists racing against the clock to save the world’s migratory shorebirds.
A wisecracking nun with stage IV cancer teaches others to live fully until death.
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Will Liverman performs as Malcolm X in this act II aria.
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Appraisal: Chinese Jade Duck, ca. 1675
Latest Episodes
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Nimrod Novik; Kristalina Georgieva; Mariana Meza Hernandez and Jennifer Benz
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang