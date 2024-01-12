© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 15, 2024

seasonNumberLabel 2024 episodeNumberLabel 6141

U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths speaks about the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine. Emily Y. Wu breaks down the election results from Taiwan. Sandra Hüller talks about her starring roles in two award-season contenders, "Anatomy of a Fall" and "The Zone of Interest." Astead Herndon analyses the expected results from today's Republican Iowa Caucus.

airedLabel 01/14/24
watch 55:57
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2024
Col. Peter Mansoor; Dahlia Scheindlin; Cindy McCain; Karl Jenkins
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6140 | 55:57
watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
January 11, 2024
Omer Bartov; Alon Pinkas; Oksana Markarov
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6139 | 55:45
watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 10, 2024
Roberto Izurieta Canova; Noah Feldman; Yuval Abraham; Matteo Garrone and Mamadou Kouassi
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6138 | 55:46
watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2024
Gideon Levy; Sanam Vakil; Rory Stewart; Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6137 | 55:56
watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2024
Radek Sikorski; John Avlon; Tony Kushner; Bobi Wine
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6136 | 55:29
watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2023
Kim Ghattas; Colin Clarke; Sarah Longwell; Robert Pape
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6135 | 55:32
watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6134 | 55:47
watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6133 | 55:44
watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2024
Nimrod Novik; Kristalina Georgieva; Mariana Meza Hernandez and Jennifer Benz
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2024 episodeNumberLabel6132 | 55:34
watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2023
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang
Episode: seasonNumberLabel2023 episodeNumberLabel6125 | 55:36