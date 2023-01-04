© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

January 5, 2023

Season 2024 Episode 6135 | 55m 32s

Freed Israeli hostage Doron Katz Asher shares her experience. Kim Ghattas and Colin Clarke discuss the plans outlined by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for post-war Gaza. The Bulwark's Sarah Longwell analyzes the GOP primary landscape. As we approach the 3rd anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, researcher Robert Pape explains how political violence has become more mainstream.

Aired: 01/04/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Preview
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Preview: S51 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
When Whales Could Walk Preview
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Razing Liberty Square
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
Preview: S25 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Big Little Journeys: Bloodlines
A Madagascan chameleon and a Scottish water vole travel to secure their bloodline.
Preview: S42 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:26
American Experience
Trailer | Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Preview: S36 E1 | 1:26
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Racist Trees
Were trees intentionally planted to exclude and segregate a Black neighborhood?
Preview: S25 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:23
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: W. Herbert Dunton Portrait Oil, ca. 1925
Appraisal: W. Herbert Dunton Portrait Oil, ca. 1925
Clip: S28 E3 | 3:23
Watch 1:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chinese Serpentine Vase & Cover, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Chinese Serpentine Vase & Cover, ca. 1900
Clip: S28 E3 | 1:08
Watch 3:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Alaska Belt Buckle, ca. 1975
Appraisal: Alaska Belt Buckle, ca. 1975
Clip: S28 E3 | 3:22
Watch 4:28
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1798 - 1804 Stephen Decatur Warrant & Commissions
Appraisal: 1798 - 1804 Stephen Decatur Warrant & Commissions
Clip: S28 E3 | 4:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
January 4, 2023
Gemma Connell; Timothy Snyder; Lenny Kravitz; Jennifer Doudna
Episode: S2024 E6134 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 3, 2023
Abdallah Bou Habib; Dmytro Kuleba; Afua Hirsch; Peter Frankopan; Rhiannon Giddens
Episode: S2024 E6133 | 55:44
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2024
Nimrod Novik; Kristalina Georgieva; Mariana Meza Hernandez and Jennifer Benz
Episode: S2024 E6132 | 55:34
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2023
Dr. Ayelet Levy Shachar; Rev. James Martin; Renée Fleming; Lang Lang
Episode: S2023 E6125 | 55:36
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 21, 2023
Nick Paton Walsh; Fiona Hill; Masha Gessen; Nisha Pahuja; Dev Patel
Episode: S2023 E6124 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2023
Chris Christie; Gillian Slovo; James McBride
Episode: S2023 E6127 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6126 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6128 | 55:43
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
December 28, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6129 | 55:15
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6130 | 55:21