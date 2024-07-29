© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

July 30, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7022 | 55m 48s

American Doctors Mark Perlmutter and Feroze Sidhwa relay what they witnessed during a treacherous journey into Gaza. International Correspondent Ben Wedeman and analyst Kim Ghattas on the Beirut explosion this morning. Nina Jankowicz, former head of the Disinformation Governance Board, explains how women -- and Kamala Harris in particular -- are the primary targets of online abuse.

Aired: 07/29/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Episode: S2024 E7021 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2024
Richard Haass; Ross Kauffman and Ashlee Vance; Evan Osnos
Episode: S2024 E7020 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2024
Andy Murray; Amélie Oudéa-Castéra; Michael Waters
Episode: S2024 E7019 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2024
Leon Panetta and Susan Glasser; Stefano Pozzebon; David Smolansky; Tim Alberta
Episode: S2024 E7018 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2024
Carol Moseley Braun; Jeremy Diamond; Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Kristin Kobes Du Mez
Episode: S2024 E7017 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2024
Mary Landrieu; Norm Ornstein; Bob Bauer; Sarah Longwell
Episode: S2024 E7016 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2024
Sarah Longwell; Tim Ryan; Brody Mullins
Episode: S2024 E7015 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2024
Karen Finney and Marc Lotter; Cyndi Lauper; Leah Litman
Episode: S2024 E7014 | 55:49
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2024
David Frum; Simon Stiell; Chris Sununu; Luci Baines Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7013 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Kurt Volker; Robert Putnam; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7012 | 55:47