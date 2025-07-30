© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

July 31, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7284 | 55m 46s

The U.N.'s top humanitarian official Tom Fletcher discusses the crisis in Gaza. Former Shimon Peres advisor Nimrod Novik shares the view from Israel. Glenn Gerstell explains why U.S. lawmakers have gone noticeably silent recently about the dangers of TikTok.

Aired: 07/30/25
Extra
Watch 1:53
Great Performances
“Susanna, or via, sortite” from "Le Nozze di Figaro"
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Clip: S52 E22 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 13:15
Nature
An Iceland Community Rallies to Save Lost Baby Puffins | WILD HOPE
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
Special: 13:15
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:24
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Late Nights at Dubrow's
In 1930s Brooklyn, Van Harris grew up a block away from his wife-to-be Shirley.
Special: 2:24
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Shaheen on vote to block Israeli arms: Things need to change
Sen. Shaheen on why more Dems voted to block weapons to Israel: 'Things need to change'
Clip: S2025 E212 | 6:35
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Economist analyzes Trump's tariff policy deadline approaches
Economist analyzes Trump's trade deals as tariff deadline approaches
Clip: S2025 E212 | 6:32
Watch 11:45
PBS News Hour
Ex‑CIA analyst slams Trump’s effort to deny Russia probe
Ex-CIA analyst challenges Trump's attempt to discredit Russian election interference probe
Clip: S2025 E212 | 11:45
Watch 9:40
PBS News Hour
FCC’s Carr says network oversight a needed course correction
FCC chairman says network oversight offers a needed ‘course correction’
Clip: S2025 E212 | 9:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7283 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Episode: S2025 E7282 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2025
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Episode: S2025 E7281 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7280 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Episode: S2025 E7276 | 55:18
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
Episode: S2025 E7274 | 55:46