Amanpour and Company

July 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7007 | 55m 49s

World leaders are descending on Washington for NATO’s 75th anniversary summit. Veteran diplomat Victoria Nuland joins the program to discuss. What can the NATO leaders learn from the past? General Wesley Clark and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti weigh in. Ruth Whippman on her new book, "BoyMom: Reimagining Boyhood in the Age of Impossible Masculinity."

Aired: 07/08/24
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 8, 2024
Wesley Clark; Clément Beaune; Sanam Vakil; Adam Moss
Episode: S2024 E7006 | 55:49
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 5, 2024
Martin Griffiths; Evgenia Kara-Murza; Stephen Breyer
Episode: S2024 E7005 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 4, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E7004 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
July 3, 2024
Jose Manuel Albares; Allred/Dauti/Castillo; Aisha Beliso-De Jesus
Episode: S2024 E7003 | 55:53
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 2, 2024
Yuval Noah Harari; Fadi Kattan; Steven Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7002 | 55:47
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
July 1, 2024
Karim Khan; Geoffrey Nice; Michael Oren
Episode: S2024 E7001 | 55:54
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
June 28, 2024
Marc Lotter and Simon Rosenberg; Fred Pleitgen and Farnaz Fassihi; Francis S. Barry
Episode: S2024 E6260 | 55:26
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 27, 2024
Carrie Cordero; Simon Kuper; Aloe Blacc and Carmen Perez-Jordan; Imara Jones
Episode: S2024 E6259 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
June 26, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Ari Goldman; Gregory Khalil; David French
Episode: S2024 E6258 | 55:52
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 25, 2024
David Satterfield; Raja Shehadeh; Nate Halverson; Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Episode: S2024 E6257 | 55:53