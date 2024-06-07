© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 10, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6246 | 55m 53s

Former Italian PM Matteo Renzi and journalist Christine Ockrent join the show. An Israeli raid resulted in the rescue of four of the Oct 7th hostages, while at the same time killing hundreds of Palestinians. Correspondents Oren Liberman and Paula Hancocks, and former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni discuss. "Trippy" author Ernesto Londoño on the the intersection between mental health and drug use.

Aired: 06/09/24
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 7, 2024
Christiane Amanpour; Gen. CQ Brown; Kholood Khair; Declan Walsh; Adrian Fontes
Episode: S2024 E6245 | 55:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E6244 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2024
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Episode: S2024 E6243 | 55:54
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2024
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Episode: S2024 E6242 | 55:41
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2024
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Episode: S2024 E6241 | 55:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2024
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Episode: S2024 E6240 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2024
Nick Maynard; John Legend; Austan Goolsbee
Episode: S2024 E6239 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2024
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Denise Brown, Dominique Brown and Tanya Brown; Charlamagne tha God
Episode: S2024 E6238 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; Jens Stoltenberg; Songezo Zibi; Beeban Kidron; Luis Miranda
Episode: S2024 E6237 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6236 | 55:53