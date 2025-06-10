© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 11, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7248 | 55m 47s

Protests against recent ICE raids stemming from the Trump administration's immigration crackdown are spreading across the country. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) join the show to discuss. International human rights lawyer Geoffrey Nice on alleged war crimes in Gaza. Mayor Monroe Nichols on new initiative to address harms caused by the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Aired: 06/10/25
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2025
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Episode: S2025 E7247 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2025
Jasmine Garsd and Sui Chung; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat; Shane Goldmacher
Episode: S2025 E7246 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2025
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Episode: S2025 E7245 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2025
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Episode: S2025 E7244 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7243 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Janti Soeripto; Jacinda Ardern; Dr. David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7242 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2025
Michael Bernstein; Col. Cedric Leighton; Rebecca Winthrop; David Yazbek; Michael Luo
Episode: S2025 E7241 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2025
Fiona Hill; Sepideh Farsi; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo; Charlie Baker
Episode: S2025 E7240 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47