Amanpour and Company

June 13, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7250 | 55m 47s

The Middle East is braced for retaliation after Israel launched airstrikes inside Iran. Fmr. Israeli PM Ehud Barak discusses what he sees as a "long and difficult war ahead." Dr. Sanam Vakil, Dir. of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House, and fmr. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman join the show to discuss. Gen. Stanley McChrystal on the U.S. military and his new book.

Aired: 06/12/25
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2025
Oleksandra Matviichuk; David Sanger; Giles Clarke; Jerrod Carmichael
Episode: S2025 E7249 | 55:12
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2025
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Episode: S2025 E7248 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2025
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Episode: S2025 E7247 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2025
Jasmine Garsd and Sui Chung; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat; Shane Goldmacher
Episode: S2025 E7246 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2025
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Episode: S2025 E7245 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2025
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Episode: S2025 E7244 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7243 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Janti Soeripto; Jacinda Ardern; Dr. David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7242 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2025
Michael Bernstein; Col. Cedric Leighton; Rebecca Winthrop; David Yazbek; Michael Luo
Episode: S2025 E7241 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2025
Fiona Hill; Sepideh Farsi; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo; Charlie Baker
Episode: S2025 E7240 | 55:47