Amanpour and Company

June 16, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7251 | 54m 54s

Christiane offers her analysis of this historic moment of tension between Israel and Iran. Former U.S. State Department official Richard Haass on what America's response to the situation might be. Susan Glasser reacts to the murder of a Minnesota state rep. and her husband and the attempted murder of a state senator. Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha on his work that documents suffering through art.

Aired: 06/15/25
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 4 Preview
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 18:52
Nature
The Thunder of Bison Finally Returns to the Osage Prairie | WILD HOPE
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Special: 18:52
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Preview: S39 E5 | 2:00
Watch 2:50
American Masters
What sparked Hannah Arendt's ideas behind "The Origins of Totalitarianism"
Hannah Arendt came up with ideas for “The Origins of Totalitarianism” while observing Hitler.
Clip: S39 E5 | 2:50
Watch 3:40
American Masters
How Hannah Arendt developed the concept of "the banality of evil"
Hannah Arendt came up with the concept of “the banality of evil” during the trial of Adolf Eichmann.
Clip: S39 E5 | 3:40
Watch 2:01
American Masters
Why McCarthyism was familiar to Hannah Arendt
Hannah Arendt was teaching at Berkeley when McCarthyism took hold of the United States.
Clip: S39 E5 | 2:01
Watch 1:15
American Masters
Hannah Arendt’s reflections on being a refugee
Hannah Arendt became a stateless person in 1933 upon fleeing Germany to France.
Clip: S39 E5 | 1:15
Watch 12:21
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Latino Grocery Store in Brooklyn | Ep 5
A food blogger cooks up his family's garnachas recipe after a jaunt to a Latin American grocery.
Special: 12:21
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2025
Vali Nasr; Jeff Flake; Barbara F. Walter
Episode: S2025 E7254 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 18, 2025
Majid Takht-Ravanchi; Andrei Kelin; Hala Alyan
Episode: S2025 E7253 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2025
Rafael Grossi; Jon Finer; Ken Martin
Episode: S2025 E7252 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2025
Ehud Barak; Sanam Vakil; Wendy Sherman; Gen. Stanley McChrystal (Ret.)
Episode: S2025 E7250 | 55:47
Watch 55:12
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2025
Oleksandra Matviichuk; David Sanger; Giles Clarke; Jerrod Carmichael
Episode: S2025 E7249 | 55:12
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 11, 2025
Rob Bonta; Rep. Norma Torres; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Mayor Monroe Nichols
Episode: S2025 E7248 | 55:47
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2025
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Episode: S2025 E7247 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2025
Jasmine Garsd and Sui Chung; Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat; Shane Goldmacher
Episode: S2025 E7246 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2025
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Episode: S2025 E7245 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2025
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Episode: S2025 E7244 | 55:47