Amanpour and Company

June 7, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6245 | 55m 54s

Christiane Amanpour reports on her coverage of the D-Day 80th anniversary. General CQ Brown, America's top military official discusses the legacy of D-Day and the challenges America is confronting today. Kholood Khair and Declan Walsh on the "apocalyptic" situation in Sudan. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes talks about his work to combat AI-generated campaign content.

Aired: 06/06/24
Extra
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 1:34
Great Performances
Aigul Akhmetshina Performs "Habanera" from Carmen at the Met
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Clip: S51 E23 | 1:34
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Carmen Preview
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Preview: S51 E23 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E160 | 57:46
Watch 5:35
PBS NewsHour
Gen Z reverses decades-long decline in teen employment
After a decades-long decline in teen employment, Gen Z is reversing the trend
Clip: S2024 E160 | 5:35
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
The words of wisdom offered to the class of 2024
The words of wisdom offered to the class of 2024 by commencement speakers
Clip: S2024 E160 | 5:27
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
Theater adapts classic play to address public health
Theater adapts 'An Enemy of the People' to address public health after the pandemic
Clip: S2024 E160 | 8:48
Watch 7:09
PBS NewsHour
Who's on Trump's running mate shortlist and what it tells us
Who's on Trump's running mate shortlist and what his decision will tell us
Clip: S2024 E160 | 7:09
Watch 11:55
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's border plan
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's border plan and what Trump wants from his running mate
Clip: S2024 E160 | 11:55
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2024
General Christopher Cavoli; Jake Larson; Tom Hanks; Anilore Banon
Episode: S2024 E6244 | 55:53
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2024
Andrea Flores; Melissa Bell; Laura Warner; Evan Williams; Debbie Walsh
Episode: S2024 E6243 | 55:54
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2024
Anshel Pfeffer; Barkha Dutt; Gustavo Valdes; R. Derek Black
Episode: S2024 E6242 | 55:41
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2024
Viri Ríos; Tessa Dooms; Åsne Seierstad; George Stephanopoulos
Episode: S2024 E6241 | 55:44
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 31, 2024
Neal Katyal; Norm Eisen; David Urban; Sarah Longwell; Tim Naftali
Episode: S2024 E6240 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2024
Nick Maynard; John Legend; Austan Goolsbee
Episode: S2024 E6239 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2024
Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Denise Brown, Dominique Brown and Tanya Brown; Charlamagne tha God
Episode: S2024 E6238 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; Jens Stoltenberg; Songezo Zibi; Beeban Kidron; Luis Miranda
Episode: S2024 E6237 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6236 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 24, 2024
Andrea Kendall-Taylor; Susan Glasser; Amor Towles
Episode: S2024 E6235 | 55:53