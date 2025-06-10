© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

June 9, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7246 | 55m 47s

Trump has mobilized the National Guard to LA in response to protests against immigration policy. Immigration lawyer Sui Ching and NPR correspondent Jasmine Garsd discuss the implications. Co-directors Sasha Joelle Achilli and Sara Obeidat on their new documentary "Syria's Detainee Files." NYT National Political Correspondent Shane Goldmacher explores changes in voting behavior in the U.S.

Aired: 06/08/25
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2025
Josh Campbell; Olga Cherevko; Sergiy Stakhovsky; Dulé Hill; Daniel J. Watts; Dr. Atul Gawande
Episode: S2025 E7247 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 6, 2025
Ely Ratner; Ibram X. Kendi; Ray Dalio
Episode: S2025 E7245 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2025
Norbert Röttgen; Kevin Liptak; Evan Osnos; Ryan Petersen
Episode: S2025 E7244 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 4, 2025
Ken Choi; Irina Borogan; Andrei Soldatov; Prabal Gurung
Episode: S2025 E7243 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 3, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Janti Soeripto; Jacinda Ardern; Dr. David Kessler
Episode: S2025 E7242 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
June 2, 2025
Michael Bernstein; Col. Cedric Leighton; Rebecca Winthrop; David Yazbek; Michael Luo
Episode: S2025 E7241 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 30, 2025
Fiona Hill; Sepideh Farsi; Gloria Allred, Lejla Dauti and April Hernandez-Castillo; Charlie Baker
Episode: S2025 E7240 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
May 29, 2025
Steven Levitsky; Dr. Kari Nadeau; Wes Anderson; Rep. Blake Moore
Episode: S2025 E7239 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2025
Omer Shem Tov; Jameel Jaffer; Leah Litman
Episode: S2025 E7238 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
May 27, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ehud Olmert; Wally Adeyemo; David Shimer; Humphrey Ker; Arthur Okonkwo
Episode: S2025 E7237 | 55:47