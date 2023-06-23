© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 18, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5230 | 55m 28s

Patrick Gaspard, president of the Center for American Progress and a former U.S. ambassador to South Africa, joins the show. Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s humanitarian chief, is heading up an urgent appeal to meet the rising crisis in Sudan. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch discusses how the Ukraine war can end and why the West must not repeat the mistakes of Crimea.

Aired: 05/17/23
Extra
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 23, 2023
Barack Obama; Hager Eissa; Binette Seck; Summer Keliipio
Episode: S2023 E5256 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 22, 2023
Christiane Amanpour; Bobby Ghosh; Margaret MacMillan; Dr. Peter Attia; Lizzie Gottlieb
Episode: S2023 E5255 | 55:38
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 21, 2023
Colonel Terry Virts; Vladimir Ashurkov; Timothy Shriver; Linda Villarosa
Episode: S2023 E5254 | 55:37
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
June 20, 2023
David Miliband; Mike Mullen and Harry B. Harris Jr.; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Matika Wilbur
Episode: S2023 E5253 | 55:38
Watch 55:16
Amanpour and Company
June 19, 2023
Dominic Grieve; Tom McTague; Anita Hill; Rachel Louise Snyder; Nasim Alikhani
Episode: S2023 E5252 | 55:16
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2023
Vadym Prystaiko; Badiucao; Ned Blackhawk; Glenda Jackson
Episode: S2023 E5251 | 55:37
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
June 15, 2023
Vali Nasr; Brooke Shields; Waad Al-Kateab and Joe Gebbia
Episode: S2023 E5250 | 55:28
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
June 14, 2023
Asa Hutchinson; Frances Haugen; Nicholas Kristof and Kymyona Burk
Episode: S2023 E5249 | 55:31
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 13, 2023
Timothy Snyder; Garry Kasparov and Evgenia Kara-Murza; Secretary Elaine Chao
Episode: S2023 E5248 | 55:21
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
Jun 12, 2023
Igor Zhovkva; Alastair Campbell; Keyu Jin; Brooklyn Sudano
Episode: S2023 E5247 | 55:33