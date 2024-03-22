© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

March 25, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6191 | 55m 53s

EU Official Josep Borrell discusses recent violence across the globe, including a terror attack in Moscow. Peter Pomerantsev discusses his new book “How to Win an Information War.” Secretary General of Doctors Without Borders, Christopher Lockyear talks about the humanitarian crisis inside Gaza from Jerusalem. Award-winning actress Regina King talks about her new Netflix film "Shirley."

Aired: 03/24/24
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 22, 2024
Evelyn Farkas; Michael Froman; Rodrigo García; Ian McKellen
Episode: S2024 E6190 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 21, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Rafael Grossi; Ryan Calais Cameron
Episode: S2024 E6189 | 55:53
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
March 20, 2024
David Miliband; Maryam Keshavarz and Bijan Daneshmand; Ofer Cassif
Episode: S2024 E6188 | 55:30
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
March 19, 2024
Roberto Álvarez; Raghad Jaraisy; Ofer Dagan; Leslie Kaufman
Episode: S2024 E6187 | 55:37
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 18, 2024
Richard Haass; Andrew Weissmann; Eric Klinenberg
Episode: S2024 E6186 | 55:53
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 15, 2024
Dahlia Scheindlin; Paul Simon; Alex Gibney; Cass R. Sunstein
Episode: S2024 E6185 | 55:53
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 14, 2024
John Sullivan; Sayeeda Warsi and David Baddiel; Claire Wardle and Sam Gregory
Episode: S2024 E6184 | 55:33
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 13, 2024
Dara Massicot; Rod Nordland; Bill Kristol
Episode: S2024 E6183 | 55:53
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
March 12, 2024
Monique Clesca and Ambassador Pamela White; Dr. Cornelia Griggs; Josh Tyrangiel
Episode: S2024 E6182 | 55:43
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2024
Queen Rania al Abdullah; Steve Coll; Rex Chapman
Episode: S2024 E6181 | 55:53