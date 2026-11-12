November 10, 2026

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Trapped in a snowstorm, a herd of red deer faces a deadly threat as a pack of wolves closes in.
Inside a snowy Alpine barn, hungry house mice search for a Christmas feast.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
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