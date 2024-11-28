© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

November 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7110 | 55m 47s

Kholood Khair, a Sudanese journalist, joins the show to shed light on what some call a forgotten crisis in Sudan. Cindy McCain, Director of the World Food Programme, describes the hardship that has spread across Sudan since the outbreak of war. Saad Mohseni on his memoir and the struggle for a free and independent press in Afghanistan. Jerusalem Demsas on the housing crisis in America.

Aired: 11/28/24
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7109 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2024
Aviva Siegel; Sir Geoffrey Nice; Joni Levin and Keith Clarke; John Vaillant
Episode: S2024 E7106 | 55:39
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 22, 2024
Laila El-Haddad; Scott Avett; Seth Avett; John Gallagher Jr.; Oren Cass
Episode: S2024 E7105 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2024
Amir Tibon; David Scheffer; Arwa Damon; Peggy Noonan
Episode: S2024 E7104 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2024
Nabih Bulos; Daniel Kurtzer; Dan Osborn; Paul Rosenzweig
Episode: S2024 E7103 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2024
Adam Kinzinger; Patrick Radden Keefe; David Brooks
Episode: S2024 E7102 | 55:47
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2024
Dara Massicot; Johan Rockström; Bel Trew; Ken Burns; Sarah Burns
Episode: S2024 E7101 | 55:34
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2024
Kori Schake; Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Justin Welby; Michael Sandel
Episode: S2024 E7100 | 55:35
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Philippe Lazzarini; François Hollande; Rana Foroohar
Episode: S2024 E7099 | 55:35
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2024
Elbridge Colby; Richard Haass; Oliver Darcy
Episode: S2024 E7098 | 55:47