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Amanpour and Company

October 9, 2026

Season 2027 Episode 9007 | 55m 39s

Alex Gibney, director of “MUSK,” examines Elon Musk’s return to Washington to lead Project Meridian after a falling out with Pres. Trump. Evan Gershkovich, author of “This Cursed Beautiful Land,” reflects on Russia and his 16 months in prison. Howard University psychologist Kamilah Woodson discusses a white teacher who claimed to be Black and Palestinian, and what it reveals about racial identity.

Aired: 10/08/26
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Theodore Ruckert Fabergé Bowl, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Theodore Ruckert Fabergé Bowl, ca. 1905
Clip: S30 E21 | 2:59
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 18th C. Italian Santos Figure
Appraisal: 18th C. Italian Santos Figure
Clip: S30 E21 | 3:10
Watch 1:58
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Royal Worcester Miniature Jugs, ca. 1875
Appraisal: Royal Worcester Miniature Jugs, ca. 1875
Clip: S30 E21 | 1:58
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