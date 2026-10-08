October 9, 2026

Alex Gibney, director of “MUSK,” examines Elon Musk’s return to Washington to lead Project Meridian after a falling out with Pres. Trump. Evan Gershkovich, author of “This Cursed Beautiful Land,” reflects on Russia and his 16 months in prison. Howard University psychologist Kamilah Woodson discusses a white teacher who claimed to be Black and Palestinian, and what it reveals about racial identity.