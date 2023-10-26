© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

October 27, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6085 | 55m 46s

Military analyst Gen. Wesley Clark and Miri Eisin, a retired colonel of the Israel Defense Forces, discuss the IDF's announcement that they are "expanding ground operations" in the Gaza Strip and "operating forcefully" on all fronts to fulfill its goals in the war with Hamas. Correspondents Nic Robertson, Jim Sciutto, and Sam Kiley also report.

Aired: 10/26/23
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
October 26, 2023
Aaron David Miller; Judy Meyer; McKay Coppins; Hillary Clinton
Episode: S2023 E6084 | 55:21
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
October 25, 2023
Gavin Newsom; Tareq Baconi; Esther Perel
Episode: S2023 E6083 | 55:56
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
October 24, 2023
Queen Rania of Jordan; Gershon Baskin; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2023 E6082 | 55:31
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
October 23, 2023
Ilana Dayan; Ghassan Abu-Sittah; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Ben Sheehan
Episode: S2023 E6081 | 55:42
Watch 55:13
Amanpour and Company
October 20, 2023
Mohsen Sarhan; Benoit Carpentier; Robin Wright; Nic Robertson; Ory Slonim; Steve Inskeep
Episode: S2023 E6080 | 55:13
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
October 19, 2023
Col. Miri Eisen; Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish & Shlomi Eldar; Anna Coren; Jack Stripling
Episode: S2023 E6079 | 55:39
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 18, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Marwan Muasher; Richard Haass; Rashid Khalidi
Episode: S2023 E6078 | 55:37
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 17, 2023
Sameh Shoukry; Sharone Lifschitz; Radek Sikorski; Sari Bashi
Episode: S2023 E6077 | 55:50
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 16, 2023
Lynn Hastings; Yair Lapid; Mustafa Barghouti; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2023 E6076 | 55:37
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
October 13, 2023
Becky Anderson; Jan Egeland; Ayelet Gundar-Goshen; Hillary Clinton; Ambassador Dennis Ross
Episode: S2023 E6075 | 55:50