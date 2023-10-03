© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

October 4, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6068 | 55m 44s

Anton Jager and Liana Fix talk about the rising far-right tide in European politics. The first black woman President of an ivy league college, Ruth Simmons joins to discuss her new memoir, "Up Home: One Girl's Journey." Jessica Bennett and Mitch Prinstein discuss the impact of social media on children's mental health.

Aired: 10/03/23
Extra
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Trouble
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Preview: S42 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | A Town Called Victoria
In the Texan town of Victoria, a mosque falls victim to an act of arson.
Preview: S25 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Relationships
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Preview: S42 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Clip: S27 E19 | 3:15
Watch 0:32
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Moehn Breweriana Poster, ca. 1915
Appraisal: Moehn Brewing Co. Poster, ca. 1905
Clip: S27 E19 | 0:32
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:50
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Watch 2:45
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Clip: S27 E19 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Three Chaplains
Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
Preview: S25 E3 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
October 3, 2023
Vjosa Osmani; Elissa Slotkin; Rebecca Miller; Vincent Schiraldi
Episode: S2023 E6067 | 55:25
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
October 2, 2023
Aleksandar Vučić; Heather McGhee; Paige Alexander; David Cay Johnston
Episode: S2023 E6066 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 29, 2023
Patty Murray; Jane Harman; Matthew Bryza; Gordon Fairclough; Ali Zaidi
Episode: S2023 E6065 | 55:59
Watch 55:59
Amanpour and Company
September 28, 2023
Andrew Neil and Kara Swisher; Christine Yoo and Markelle Taylor; Helen Prejean
Episode: S2023 E6064 | 55:59
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2023
Zack Polanski; Betsey Stevenson; Isabel Allende; Russell Moore
Episode: S2023 E6063 | 55:21
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2023
Rustem Umerov; Representative Pat Ryan; Muzaffar Chishti; Elahe Tavakolian
Episode: S2023 E6062 | 55:38
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2023
Annalena Baerbock; Rory Stewart; Kashmir Hill
Episode: S2023 E6061 | 55:25
Watch 55:14
Amanpour and Company
September 22, 2023
Anwar Ibrahim; Ann Patchett; Loren Grush
Episode: S2023 E6060 | 55:14
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
September 21, 2023
Kurt Volker; Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani; Victoria Nuland; Tim Wu
Episode: S2023 E6059 | 55:35
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2023
Babak Namazi; Prime Minister Al-Thani; Al Gore; Vivian Balakrishnan; Billie Jean King
Episode: S2023 E6058 | 55:40