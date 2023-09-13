© 2023 New England Public Media

September 14, 2023

Walter Isaacson discusses his new biography that reveals the complicated and controversial life of Elon Musk. The "Free Future 2023" forum is currently taking place in New York, and joining the program are two of the speakers: Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera. Susan Glasser discusses her latest article in the New Yorker, "The Twilight of Mitch McConnell and the Spectre of 2024."

Aired: 09/13/23
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2023
Jessica Ramos and Christine Quinn; Simon Schama; Dr. Daniela J. Lamas
Episode: S2023 E6053 | 55:30
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2023
Ben Wallace; Paul Krugman; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Paul Tough
Episode: S2023 E6052 | 55:43
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2023
Sam Kiley; Sam Bloch; Khalid Zerouali; Evelyn Farkas; Naoíse Mac Sweeney
Episode: S2023 E6051 | 55:21
Watch 55:19
Amanpour and Company
September 8, 2023
Evan Osnos; Mona Charen; Gabriela Jaurgeui; Melissa Korn; Ricky McKinnie; Jimmy Carter
Episode: S2023 E6050 | 55:19
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
September 7, 2023
Franklin Foer; Jodie Foster and Nancy Hollander; Sung-Yoon Lee
Episode: S2023 E6049 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Amanpour and Company
September 6, 2023
Damilola Ogunbiyi; Richard Haass; Bobby Ghosh; Baratunde Thurston
Episode: S2023 E6048 | 55:15
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
September 5, 2023
Rahm Emanuel; Rama Yade; Kimberly Teehee
Episode: S2023 E6047 | 55:43
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
September 01, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Mykola Kuleba; Sang-Hyup Kim
Episode: S2023 E6045 | 55:20
Watch 55:17
Amanpour and Company
August 31, 2023
James Rogers & Richard Shirreff; Daria Kaleniuk; Scott Braddock
Episode: S2023 E6044 | 55:17
Watch 54:49
Amanpour and Company
August 30, 2023
Fiona Hill; Josep Borrell; Jens Stoltenberg; Drew Gilpin Faust
Episode: S2023 E6043 | 54:49