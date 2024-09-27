© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

September 24, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7062 | 55m 46s

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sirkorski discusses Ukrainian President Zelensky's U.S. trip. Nabih Bulos, Middle East Bureau Chief of the LA Times, speaks on Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Greece's non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council. Mary L. Trump takes on the history of her family relationships in her book "Who Could Ever Love You."

Aired: 09/23/24
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Preview: S43 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil Preview
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Preview: S52 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Silverback
In Congo, filmmaker Vianet Djenguet comes face to face with the forest’s largest gorilla.
Preview: S43 E1 | 0:30
Watch 4:30
Nature
NATURE - Season 43
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S43 | 4:30
Watch 4:19
Nature
The Dangers of Gorilla Conservation
Conservationists put themselves at risk to habituate a notoriously protective 500-pound silverback.
Clip: S43 E1 | 4:19
Watch 2:19
Nature
Rare Gorilla Family Moment Caught on Camera
A mother gorilla feeds her infant within the gaze of the outsiders.
Clip: S43 E1 | 2:19
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Solar System: Strange Worlds Preview
What are the weirdest worlds in our solar system, and how did they come to be?
Preview: S51 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz" - Preview
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Preview: S2024 E12 | 0:31
Watch 3:29
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Arts & Crafts Roycroft Inn Desk, ca. 1910
Appraisal: Arts & Crafts Roycroft Inn Desk, ca. 1910
Clip: S28 E18 | 3:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 27, 2024
Fawaz Gerges; Amir Tibon; Meryl Streep, Fawzia Koofi and Habiba Sarabi, Amanda Jones
Episode: S2024 E7065 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 26, 2024
Ben Wedeman; William Ruto; Javad Zarif; Francis Collins
Episode: S2024 E7064 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 25, 2024
Pedro Sanchez; Annalena Baerbock; Abdullah Hammoud
Episode: S2024 E7063 | 55:47
Watch 55:26
Amanpour and Company
September 23, 2024
Siamak Namazi; Simon Harris; Timothy Snyder
Episode: S2024 E7061 | 55:26
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
September 20, 2024
Jeremy Diamond; David Suzuki; Bodhi Patil; Coralie Fargeat; Carme Artigas
Episode: S2024 E7060 | 55:42
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
September 19, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Nicholas Burns; Robert Caro; Francis Fukuyama
Episode: S2024 E7059 | 55:48
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 18, 2024
Abdallah Bou Habib; Guy Zur; Sonia Purnell; Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
Episode: S2024 E7058 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 17, 2024
Kim Ghattas; Sen. Chris Murphy; Pamela Yates and Gabriela Castañeda; Timothy Naftali
Episode: S2024 E7057 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2024
Andrew McCabe; Thomas Gibbons-Neff; James Rubin; Yuval Noah-Hariri
Episode: S2024 E7056 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
September 13, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7055 | 55:47