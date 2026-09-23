September 24, 2026

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler
Toluse Olorunnipa; Michael Waldman; Naomi Klein; Astra Taylor; Rana Foroohar
Helen Toner; Hisham Al-Omeisy; Theodore Johnson
Steve Coll; Vali Nasr; Paul Greengrass; Janet Reitman
Ehud Olmert; Frank Kendall; Noubar Afeyan