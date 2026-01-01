© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: 1783 G. Washington-signed Discharge

Season 30 Episode 21 | 2m 16s

Check out Stephen Massey's appraisal of a 1783 G. Washington-signed discharge in Vintage First Finds, Hour 6!

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extra
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1924 Jane Peterson Painting
Appraisal: 1924 Jane Peterson Painting
Clip: S30 E21 | 2:08
Watch 3:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Steiff Bear, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Steiff Bear, ca. 1905
Clip: S30 E21 | 3:01
Watch 2:59
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Theodore Ruckert Fabergé Bowl, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Theodore Ruckert Fabergé Bowl, ca. 1905
Clip: S30 E21 | 2:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 30
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 29
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 4
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Episode: S30 E19 | 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Sensational Finds
TK
Episode: S30 E23
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 2
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Episode: S30 E17 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 1
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
Episode: S30 E16 | 52:45
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
250 Years of Americana
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Episode: S30 E22 | 52:29
Watch 53:56
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 15
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Episode: S30 E25 | 53:56
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 3
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Episode: S30 E15 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 2
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Episode: S30 E14 | 52:24
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 1
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
Episode: S30 E13 | 52:23
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 3
Go back to the beginning for value updates on finds from ROADSHOW’s very first season!
Episode: S30 E18 | 52:45