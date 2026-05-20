BART Charter Vs. Conard High School May 23, 2026

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Step into the journey of Robert “Silk” Mason as they make their long-awaited Broadway debut.
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Latest Episodes
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As Schools Match Wits Season 65
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As Schools Match Wits Season 64
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Season 63
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As Schools Match Wits Season 62
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As Schools Match Wits Season 61
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As Schools Match Wits Season 60
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As Schools Match Wits Season 59
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As Schools Match Wits Season 58
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Season 57
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season 56
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As Schools Match Wits Season 55
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As Schools Match Wits Season 54
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As Schools Match Wits Season 53
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As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Gateway Regional Vs. Longmeadow High May 16,2026
Suffield High Vs. Easthampton High May 9, 2026
Hall High School Vs. Frontier Regional May 2, 2026
Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026