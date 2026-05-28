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As Schools Match Wits

Suffield High Vs. Pope Francis Prep June 6 2026

Season 65 Episode 23 | 26m 46s

Suffield High Vs. Pope Francis Prep June 6 2026

Aired: 06/05/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 1:06
Great Performances
Piotr Beczała in Andrea Chénier: “Come un bel dì di maggio”
Sentenced to death during the French Revolution, Andrea Chénier (Piotr Beczała) performs one last po
Clip: S53 E22 | 1:06
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E110 | 57:46
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
May 28, 2026
Chris Murphy; Rebeca Grynspan; Jill Lepore
Episode: S2026 E8172 | 55:50
Watch 17:29
Amanpour and Company
Democracy, Division, and the Declaration at 250
Jill Lepore discusses America's 250th.
Clip: S2026 E8172 | 17:29
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Palestinian detained after protesting Gaza describes ordeal
Palestinian woman detained for a year after protesting war in Gaza describes experience
Clip: S2026 E110 | 7:39
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
What to expect from the U.S. as the World Cup approaches
What to expect from the U.S. team as the World Cup approaches
Clip: S2026 E110 | 7:17
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Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Conard High School Vs. Hampshire Regional May 30, 2026
Conard High School Vs. Hampshire Regional May 30, 2026
Episode: S65 E21 | 26:46
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As Schools Match Wits
East Longmeadow Vs. Mount Greylock May 30, 2026
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BART Charter Vs. Conard High School May 23, 2026
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As Schools Match Wits
Gateway Regional Vs. Longmeadow High May 16,2026
Gateway Regional Vs. Longmeadow High May 16,2026
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Suffield High Vs. Easthampton High May 9, 2026
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As Schools Match Wits
Hall High School Vs. Frontier Regional May 2, 2026
Hall High School Vs. Frontier Regional May 2, 2026
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As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026
Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026
Episode: S65 E16 | 26:46
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As Schools Match Wits
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Episode: S65 E15 | 26:46
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As Schools Match Wits
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Episode: S65 E14 | 26:46
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As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Episode: S65 E13 | 26:46