Suffield High Vs. Easthampton High May 9, 2026

Extra
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Reconstruction saw Black progress, then backlash erased gains after brief equality.
At the 1900 Paris Expo, Du Bois used data to present a visually captivating case against racism.
How Du Bois used "The Crisis" and NAACP efforts to expose racism and celebrate Black achievement.
Born in 1868, W.E.B. Du Bois rose from hardship to academic excellence.
Du Bois’ death at the 1963 March on Washington marked a passing of the torch in civil rights.
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As Schools Match Wits Season 65
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Season 57
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season 56
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As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Hall High School Vs. Frontier Regional May 2, 2026
Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026