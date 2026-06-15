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As Schools Match Wits

Belchertown High Vs. East Longmeadow High June 20, 2026

Season 65 Episode 27 | 26m 46s

Belchertown High Vs. East Longmeadow High June 20, 2026

Aired: 06/19/26
Westfield State University
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