© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

East Longmeadow Vs. Mount Greylock May 30, 2026

Season 65 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

East Longmeadow Vs. Mount Greylock May 30, 2026

Aired: 05/29/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 13:04
Great Performances
Stagebound — Robert "Silk" Mason — "CATS: The Jellicle Ball"
Step into the journey of Robert “Silk” Mason as they make their long-awaited Broadway debut.
Special: 13:04
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"The War Cabinet" - Preview
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
Preview: S2026 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E107 | 57:46
Watch 7:36
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo calls for stronger regulation of AI
Pope Leo warns AI should be 'disarmed' in manifesto on potential dangers
Clip: S2026 E107 | 7:36
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran suggest peace progress, but deal not imminent
U.S. and Iran suggest progress on peace talks, but deal ‘not imminent’
Clip: S2026 E107 | 5:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 65
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Conard High School Vs. Hampshire Regional May 30, 2026
Conard High School Vs. Hampshire Regional May 30, 2026
Episode: S65 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
BART Charter Vs. Conard High School May 23, 2026
BART Charter Vs. Conard High School May 23, 2026
Episode: S65 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Gateway Regional Vs. Longmeadow High May 16,2026
Gateway Regional Vs. Longmeadow High May 16,2026
Episode: S65 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Suffield High Vs. Easthampton High May 9, 2026
Suffield High Vs. Easthampton High May 9, 2026
Episode: S65 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Hall High School Vs. Frontier Regional May 2, 2026
Hall High School Vs. Frontier Regional May 2, 2026
Episode: S65 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026
Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026
Episode: S65 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Episode: S65 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Episode: S65 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Episode: S65 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E12 | 26:46