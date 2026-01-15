© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FRONTLINE

Crisis in Venezuela

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 54m 23s

What’s next for Venezuela after the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro? In a documentary from the filmmakers behind "A Dangerous Assignment," FRONTLINE and The Associated Press investigate the legacy of corruption in Venezuela, the challenges to democracy, the conflict with the U.S., and the fight over who will control the oil-rich country.

Aired: 02/09/26
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extra
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E3 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 11:04
Great Performances
Violinist Allison Taylor | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Special: 11:04
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Dome Diamond Cluster Ring, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Dome Diamond Cluster Ring, ca. 1980
Clip: S30 E8 | 1:06
Watch 1:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: PEZ Dispenser Collection with Store Display, ca. 1975
Appraisal: PEZ Dispenser Collection with Store Display, ca. 1975
Clip: S30 E8 | 1:07
Watch 2:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1940 Sheldon Parsons Oil Landscape
Appraisal: 1940 Sheldon Parsons Oil Landscape
Clip: S30 E8 | 2:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2026
  • FRONTLINE Season 2025
  • FRONTLINE Season 2024
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1999
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy
How PFAS chemicals once used in carpets ended up in the water and environment in the South.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question
An investigation of Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Status: Venezuelan/Surviving CECOT
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:51:13
FRONTLINE
2000 Meters to Andriivka
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:51:13
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Drug War in Ecuador
A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of Germany's New Right
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of RFK Jr.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Born Poor
An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:40
FRONTLINE
The O.J. Verdict
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
Episode: S2005 E11 | 54:40
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54