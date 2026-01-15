© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FRONTLINE

Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy

Season 2026 Episode 1

How did PFAS, the forever chemicals once used in popular stain-resistant carpets, end up in the water and environment in parts of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina? FRONTLINE, The Associated Press, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Post and Courier and AL.com investigate what happened and the ongoing health impacts.

Aired: 02/02/26
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Preview: S40 E2 | 2:02
Watch 2:46
American Masters
How Sun Ra gave thanks to the Creator
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:46
Watch 3:29
American Masters
Sun Ra’s concept of “alter destiny” was his way of changing humanity
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 3:29
Watch 2:03
American Masters
How Sun Ra created his own record label, Saturn Records
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:03
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Mammal Origins Preview
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Preview: S53 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2025
  • FRONTLINE Season 2024
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1999
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question
An investigation of Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Status: Venezuelan/Surviving CECOT
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:51:13
FRONTLINE
2000 Meters to Andriivka
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 1:51:13
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Drug War in Ecuador
A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of Germany's New Right
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
Episode: S2025 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise of RFK Jr.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Born Poor
An indelible look at the realities of growing up poor in America.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:40
FRONTLINE
The O.J. Verdict
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
Episode: S2005 E11 | 54:40
Watch 1:54:54
FRONTLINE
Remaking the Middle East: Israel vs. Iran
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 1:54:54
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Power & the Rule of Law
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Episode: S2025 E9 | 1:24:23