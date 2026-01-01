"American Voices 2026" - Preview

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
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FRONTLINE Season 2026
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FRONTLINE Season 1983
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Examining the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.
An investigative biography of the richest and most violent cocaine drug lord, Pablo Escobar.
Tracing the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the U.S.
Examining Salvadoran President Bukele’s deal with President Trump to imprison U.S. deportees.