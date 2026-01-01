"Coal's Human Cost" - Preview

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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Diller preserved the old building while designing the MIT School of Architecture and Planning.
Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio prioritized making the ICA a civic building for the public.
How Liz and Ric won their bid to design the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Boston.
Liz and Ric's design studio was a unique, cross-disciplinary blend of art and architecture.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
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Veteran underground coal miners suffer from black lung disease at highest rates in nearly 50 years.
The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Examining the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.
An investigative biography of the richest and most violent cocaine drug lord, Pablo Escobar.