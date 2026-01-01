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FRONTLINE

"Coal's Human Cost" - Preview

Season 2026 Episode 12 | 31s

Veteran underground coal miners are suffering from an incurable lung disease at the highest rates in nearly 50 years. With NPR, Public Health Watch and Appalachia + Mid-South Newsroom, FRONTLINE investigates how industry and government have failed to protect miners in Appalachia from black lung disease.

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extra
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All Creatures Great and Small
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American Masters
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American Masters
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Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio's first major building project
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Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
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