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Great Performances

Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Adagietto

Season 54 Episode 6 | 2m 54s

Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Adagietto with the New York Philharmonic. Scored for just strings and harp, the Adagietto is arguably the most well-known music Mahler ever wrote. Often played as a standalone work, it joins the ranks of pieces like the Barber Adagio as a common selection for elegies and memorial services. Bernstein conducted it for RFK's funeral Mass and film buffs may al

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.

Major corporate funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by Raymond James Financial.

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