Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Adagietto with the New York Philharmonic. Scored for just strings and harp, the Adagietto is arguably the most well-known music Mahler ever wrote. Often played as a standalone work, it joins the ranks of pieces like the Barber Adagio as a common selection for elegies and memorial services. Bernstein conducted it for RFK's funeral Mass and film buffs may al