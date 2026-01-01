Dudamel conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5

Dudamel conducts a section of Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with the New York Philharmonic. This movement marks a major transition in the symphony with a lightness that contrasts strongly with the very serious nature of the first two movements. The movement is well known for its dance themes and famously features a major horn solo.
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