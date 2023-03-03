© 2023 New England Public Media

Nature

Oceans | Animals with Cameras

Season 40 Episode 6 | 53m 43s

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan leads a team using state-of-the-art cameras, offering a fresh look at the lives of some of the animals in our oceans such as sharks, elephant seals, turtles and gannets.

Aired: 01/18/22 | Expires: 08/23/23
Major support for NATURE is provided by the Arnhold Foundation, The Fairweather Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Charles Rosenblum, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Sandra Atlas Bass, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and by Viewers Like You.
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 53:18
Nature
Attenborough’s Wonder of Song
David Attenborough presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature.
Episode: S41 E13 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
Treasure of the Caribbean
A Caribbean coral reef discovery marks a new chapter in understanding and saving corals.
Episode: S41 E12 | 53:18
Watch 53:10
Nature
Niagara Falls
Embark to Niagara Falls and witness its amazing beauty and the wildlife that call it home.
Episode: S41 E11 | 53:10
Watch 53:13
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: S41 E10 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E9 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Episode: S41 E8 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Meet the Family | Dogs in the Wild
Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs.
Episode: S41 E7 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Soul of the Ocean
Experience the soul of the ocean in a never-before-seen look at life underwater.
Episode: S41 E6 | 53:13
Watch 53:18
Nature
WILDHEART
Immerse yourself in Scotland with its magnificent 500-year-old Scots pine tree.
Episode: S41 E5 | 53:18
Watch 53:13
Nature
American Ocelot
Dive deep into South Texas to meet one of America’s most endangered cats: the ocelot.
Episode: S41 E4 | 53:13