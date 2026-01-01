Shock, anger and mourning in Spain after train crash

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Appraisal: 1929 Radclyffe Hall “The Well of Loneliness” Victory Edition
Appraisal: Clara Bow anklet, Cartier watch and note from Sensational Finds!
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