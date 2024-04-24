© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS NewsHour

April 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 116 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court weighs whether federal protections for emergency abortions override a near-total ban at the state level. After months of wrangling in the House, President Biden signs a major foreign aid package that includes tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine. Plus, we meet evangelical Christians in Ukraine caught in the crosshairs of Russia's invasion.

Aired: 04/23/24 | Expires: 05/24/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Nature
Preview of Wild Ireland: Kingdom of Stone
See the spectacular wildlife of The Burren in Ireland through the eyes of a pine marten.
Preview: S42 E17 | 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | The Riot Report
When US inner cities erupted in violence in 1967, LBJ created a commission to investigate.
Preview: S36 E5 | 2:20
Independent Lens
Trailer | The Tuba Thieves
The role and meaning of sound is explored in an unconventional documentary experience.
Preview: S25 E17 | 0:30
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "I Could Have Danced All Night"
Audra McDonald performs "I Could Have Danced All Night" from "My Fair Lady."
Clip: S51 E20 | 2:33
Great Performances
Audra McDonald Performs "Will He Like Me?"
Audra McDonald performs "Will He Like Me?" from "She Loves Me."
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:05
Great Performances
What is Audra McDonald's Connection to "Cornet Man"?
Audra McDonald performs "Cornet Man" and explains her special connection to the song.
Clip: S51 E20 | 3:34
Nature
Preview of Saving the Animals of Ukraine
Witness a moving view into the effects of war on animals and the humans who help them.
Preview: S42 E16 | 0:30
Great Performances
Ato Blankson-Wood Performs Hamlet's "To be, or not to be"
Ato Blankson-Wood performs "To be, or not to be" at the Delacorte Theater.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:35
Great Performances
Solea Pfeiffer performs as Ophelia in The Public Theater's "Hamlet"
Solea Pfeiffer performs Ophelia's flower monologue from Hamlet Act IV Scene 5.
Clip: S51 E19 | 2:37
Great Performances
Broadway's Best 2024
Find your front row seat at home for four nights of acclaimed theater productions.
Clip: 0:30
Latest Episodes
PBS NewsHour
April 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E115 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E114 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E113 | 26:44
PBS NewsHour
April 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E112 | 26:44
PBS NewsHour
April 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E111 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E110 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E109 | 56:45
PBS NewsHour
April 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E108 | 56:44
PBS NewsHour
April 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E107 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E106 | 26:44