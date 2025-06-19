© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

June 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 170 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, Israel threatens to kill Iran's supreme leader after an Iranian missile hit a hospital in the country's south, we unpack more of what's in congressional Republicans' massive budget bill and two men team up to make a grilling product entirely in the U.S., a journey that highlights the hurdles businesses are facing in the wake of President Trump's tariffs.

Aired: 06/18/25 | Expires: 07/19/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extra
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 4 Preview
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 18:52
Nature
The Thunder of Bison Finally Returns to the Osage Prairie | WILD HOPE
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Special: 18:52
Watch 2:00
American Masters
Hannah Arendt: Facing Tyranny
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Preview: S39 E5 | 2:00
Watch 2:50
American Masters
What sparked Hannah Arendt's ideas behind "The Origins of Totalitarianism"
Hannah Arendt came up with ideas for “The Origins of Totalitarianism” while observing Hitler.
Clip: S39 E5 | 2:50
Watch 3:40
American Masters
How Hannah Arendt developed the concept of "the banality of evil"
Hannah Arendt came up with the concept of “the banality of evil” during the trial of Adolf Eichmann.
Clip: S39 E5 | 3:40
Watch 2:01
American Masters
Why McCarthyism was familiar to Hannah Arendt
Hannah Arendt was teaching at Berkeley when McCarthyism took hold of the United States.
Clip: S39 E5 | 2:01
Watch 1:15
American Masters
Hannah Arendt’s reflections on being a refugee
Hannah Arendt became a stateless person in 1933 upon fleeing Germany to France.
Clip: S39 E5 | 1:15
Watch 12:21
Independent Lens
The Grocery List Show | Latino Grocery Store in Brooklyn | Ep 5
A food blogger cooks up his family's garnachas recipe after a jaunt to a Latin American grocery.
Special: 12:21
Watch 15:21
Independent Lens
Camp Widow
Camp Widow is a place for widowed people to find both camaraderie and unexpected joy.
Special: 15:21
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Janis Ian: Breaking Silence
Trace the life and music of “Society’s Child” folk icon and LGBTQ+ advocate Janis Ian.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E169 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E168 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E167 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
June 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E166 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
June 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 14, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E165 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E164 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E163 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E162 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E161 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
June 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E160 | 56:45