PBS NewsHour

March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 70 | 24m 08s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, after Trump’s commanding win on Super Tuesday, we look at the present and future of the Republican Party. Then, what the SAT going digital means for accessibility and the role of the test in college admissions. Plus, the daughter of Somali immigrants gives her Brief But Spectacular take on caring for refugees and immigrants who have survived violence.

Aired: 03/08/24 | Expires: 04/08/24
Extra
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Extreme Lives
See the extreme ways in which raptors conquer the toughest habitats on Earth.
Preview: S42 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s
Facing Parkinson's disease, three Americans navigate their lives with determination.
Preview: S25 E14 | 0:30
Watch 1:52
Great Performances
Ailyn Pérez in "Florencia en el Amazonas"
Ailyn Pérez performs an excerpt from “Buenos días. Despierta usted temprano.”
Clip: S51 E13 | 1:52
Watch 3:31
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Rozenburg Eggshell Porcelain Vase, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Rozenburg Eggshell Porcelain Vase, ca. 1900
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:31
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder Lithograph
Appraisal: 1972 Alexander Calder 'McGovern for Government' Lithograph
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:10
Watch 3:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1930 Torii Kotondo 'Kamisuki' Woodblock Print
Appraisal: Torii Kotondo 'Kamisuki' Woodblock Print, ca. 1930
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:10
Watch 5:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Lt. Samuel Gerock Revolutionary War Archive
Appraisal: Lt. Samuel Gerock Revolutionary War Archive
Clip: S28 E10 | 5:00
Watch 3:16
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1982 Vectrex Arcade System with 3D Imager & Games
Appraisal: 1982 Vectrex Arcade System with 3D Imager & Games
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:16
Watch 3:27
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Appraisal: 1939 Autographed Baseball Hall of Fame Program
Clip: S28 E10 | 3:27
Watch 4:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Le Pho Oil, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Le Pho 'La Cueillette des Pommes Cannelle' Oil, ca. 1950
Clip: S28 E10 | 4:04
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E69 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E68 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E67 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E66 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E65 | 57:46
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E64 | 24:08
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E63 | 24:08
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E62 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E61 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E60 | 57:46