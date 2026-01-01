© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NOVA

A New Dwarf Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Season 53 | 6m 52s

A team of scientists spotted it for the first time using the new Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, equipped with an 8.4 meter telescope that has the world’s largest digital camera. But how was it able to stay hidden for so long?

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extra
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 1:39
American Masters
Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Preview: S40 E7 | 1:39
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures
Appraisal: 1934 U.S. All-Star Team Baseball Signatures, in Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:08
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07
Watch 2:50
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Appraisal: 1914 Pastime Novelty Co. "Kaloma" Photo
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:50
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 53:45
NOVA
Evolution: Body Builders
Follow the surprising evolutionary journey that led to the majestic elephant.
Episode: S53 E15 | 53:45
Watch 53:46
NOVA
Evolution: Need to Feed
Discover the untold story—full of surprising evolutionary leaps—behind every bite we take.
Episode: S53 E14 | 53:46
Watch 53:34
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Episode: S53 E13 | 53:34
Watch 53:54
NOVA
Space Wars
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Episode: S53 E12 | 53:54
Watch 53:42
NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Episode: S53 E11 | 53:42
Watch 53:41
NOVA
Knowledge Keepers
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Episode: S53 E10 | 53:41
Watch 53:34
NOVA
The Battle to Breathe
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Episode: S53 E9 | 53:34
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 53:24
NOVA
Rain Bombs
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Episode: S53 E5 | 53:24
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Episode: S53 E8 | 53:40