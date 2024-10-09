© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E4 | Nashville Brick Cottage | A Grand Time At The Opry

Season 46 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor helps Javier with the roof plumbing penetration. Tom Silva and Jenn Nawada get a tour of the iconic Grand Ole Opry. Jenn goes backstage and meets a country music star. Richard Trethewey checks in with plumber Trevor Hasty while he works on plumbing in the primary bathroom. Tom and Lyn install an all-in-one aluminum pocket door frame for the new pocket door to the primary bedroom.

Aired: 10/16/24 | Expires: 10/31/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Preview: S26 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Preview: S43 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:25
Great Performances
Finding Joe Cannon in "Girls of the Golden West"
John Adams and Peter Sellars describes how they found the character of Joe Cannon.
Clip: S52 E2 | 2:25
Watch 3:29
Great Performances
The First Rehearsals of "Girls of the Golden West"
John Adams describes the story behind San Francisco Opera’s “Girls of the Golden West,”
Clip: S52 E2 | 3:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Preview: S43 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Duck Decoys Attributed to Chris Powers, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Duck Decoys Attributed to Chris Powers, ca. 1950
Clip: S28 E21 | 1:03
Watch 0:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Louis Floutier Oil Painting, ca. 1920
Appraisal: Louis Floutier Oil Painting, ca. 1920
Clip: S28 E21 | 0:39
Watch 1:35
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1961 Fender Stratocaster Guitar
Appraisal: 1961 Fender Stratocaster Guitar
Clip: S28 E21 | 1:35
Watch 0:31
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1830
Appraisal: French Figural Clock, ca. 1830
Clip: S28 E21 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Grounded
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
Episode: S46 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Episode: S46 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
Episode: S45 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
Episode: S45 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Glen Ridge Generational | A Breath of Fresh Air
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
Episode: S45 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next Level Tight
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
Episode: S45 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
Episode: S45 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Glen Ridge Generational | QR Construction
The new two-story addition is framed, and plumbing pipes are isolated from cold weather.
Episode: S45 E20 | 23:42