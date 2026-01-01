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Explore contemporary Indigenous culture with a trio of films that examine the intersection of culture and modernity of contemporary Indigenous people. The collection brings together intimate portraits of individuals and communities in stories of resilience, empowerment, and cultural preservation.

Watch 15:24
POV
Shirampari: Legacies of the River
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Special: 15:24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Episodes
All
Watch 1:54:55
POV
Remake
A filmmaker father tries to make sense of the sudden, unfathomable death of his son.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:54:55
Watch 1:16:46
POV
Arrest the Midwife
A Midwives' arrest ignites Amish and Mennonite women to fight reproductive justice.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:16:46
Watch 1:22:45
POV
How to Build a Library
Two Nairobi women transform what was a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:22:43
POV
The Gas Station Attendant
An intimate portrait of a complex father-daughter bond and the immigrant working class in America.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:22:43
Watch 1:23:01
POV
For Venida, For Kalief
Kalief Browder’s everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:23:01
Watch 1:23:27
POV
The Dating Game
With 30 million excess men in China, three bachelors join a dating camp for love.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:27
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 26:55
POV
POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 1:39
American Masters
Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs
Learn how architects Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio transformed cityscapes around the world.
Preview: S40 E7 | 1:39
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Romeo & Juliet" Preview
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Preview: S54 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Sensational Finds
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Preview: S30 E23 | 0:30
Watch 3:48
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner
Appraisal: "Mystery of the Maine" Posters & Banner, from Sensational Finds.
Clip: S30 E23 | 3:48
Watch 2:07
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Coro Duette Seahorse Brooch, ca. 1945
Clip: S30 E23 | 2:07