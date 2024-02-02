© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

School censorship, tribal consent, pesticides and confronting history

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 2, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, in the NEPM studios with panelists Dusty Christensen, investigative editor at The Shoestring, and Elizabeth Romàn, managing editor at NEPM news, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.
Joyce Skowyra
/
NEPM
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, in the NEPM studios with panelists Dusty Christensen, investigative editor at The Shoestring, and Elizabeth Romàn, managing editor at NEPM news, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

In the premiere of The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, a police search for a book in a middle school classroom that sparked questions and concerns about censorship and government overreach, while western Massachusetts museums pull objects from display after new federal rules require tribal consent. And, explore the reason why advocates are bugging the state to be better about pesticide use.

Panelists include Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle; Dusty Christensen, investigative editor at The Shoestring, and Elizabeth Romàn, managing editor of NEPM News.

Plus, Carrie Saldo sits down with Charmaine Nelson, professor of Black diasporic art and visual culture, to find out more about the Slavery North initiative at UMass Amherst.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
