School censorship, tribal consent, pesticides and confronting history

In the premiere of The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, a police search for a book in a middle school classroom that sparked questions and concerns about censorship and government overreach, while western Massachusetts museums pull objects from display after new federal rules require tribal consent. And, explore the reason why advocates are bugging the state to be better about pesticide use.

Panelists include Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle; Dusty Christensen, investigative editor at The Shoestring, and Elizabeth Romàn, managing editor of NEPM News.

Plus, Carrie Saldo sits down with Charmaine Nelson, professor of Black diasporic art and visual culture, to find out more about the Slavery North initiative at UMass Amherst.

