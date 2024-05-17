© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Public transportation funding, UMass chancellor criticism, environmental regulation

By Carrie Saldo
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:41 PM EDT
University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes speaks to the faculty senate on May 14, 2024 about the recent arrests of about 130 people protesting university investments that support the war in Gaza.
1 of 3  — IMG_4921.jpeg
University of Massachusetts Amherst Chancellor Javier Reyes speaks to the faculty senate on May 14, 2024 about the recent arrests of about 130 people protesting university investments that support the war in Gaza.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
A lawn sign in Lee, Massachusetts, designed by Reed Anderson of Great Barrington, calls for no local dumps for PCB waste from General Electric.
2 of 3
A lawn sign in Lee, Massachusetts, designed by Reed Anderson of Great Barrington, calls for no local dumps for PCB waste from General Electric.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, is with panelists Sarah Robertson, freelance journalist for The Montague Reporter and Sam Hudzik, news director for NEPM.
3 of 3  — 240517 RNDN panel.jpg
Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, is with panelists Sarah Robertson, freelance journalist for The Montague Reporter and Sam Hudzik, news director for NEPM.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

Today on The Rundown, Carrie Saldo and panelists discuss a new study that calls for an increase in state funding for public transportation in Massachusetts, pointing to a need to expand accessible transportation services into rural areas. What could this mean for the western part of the state? We’ll dig in and find out.

As pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Massachusetts Amherst were arraigned this week, a contentious Faculty Senate meeting was held with the newly-installed chancellor, Javier Reyes. We discuss concerns voiced by the UMass community and the chancellor’s response.

Plus, as litigation around PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, in the Berkshires continues, some small towns in western Massachusetts are ahead of the state in regulating large-scale green energy projects.

This week’s panel includes Greg Sukiennik, news editor for The Berkshire Eagle; Sarah Robertson, freelance journalist for The Montague Reporter; and Sam Hudzik, news director for NEPM.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS COMMUNITY ACTION ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORTATION
