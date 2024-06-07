Springfield School District tensions, ex-crypto mogul, public opinion polls

Tensions spike again in the Springfield School District as the outgoing superintendent, Daniel Warwick, refers to a school committee member’s family as “freaking scumbags.” We’ll talk about how these comments landed on social media and what happens next for the stirred-up school district.

Berkshires native and former FTX executive, Ryan Salame, is awaiting his 90-month prison sentence for operating an illegal money transferring business. But, how has this convicted felon impacted real estate in Lenox? We dig in and find out.

Plus, we take a look at the latest results in Umass Amherst polling revealing public opinions on immigration, housing, and a proposed law that allows terminally ill medical patients to die on their own terms.

This week’s panel includes Clarence Fanto, Berkshire Eagle reporter; Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Springfield Republican; and Elizabeth Román, managing news editor for NEPM.

