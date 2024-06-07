© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Springfield School District tensions, ex-crypto mogul, public opinion polls

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Host of The Rundown Carrie Saldo is with panelists Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Springfield Republican, and Elizabeth Román, managing news editor for NEPM
1 of 2  — thumbnail_Rundown 6-7-24.jpg
Host of The Rundown Carrie Saldo is with panelists Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Springfield Republican, and Elizabeth Román, managing news editor for NEPM
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Springfield School Superintendent Dan Warwick speaking at a press conference at City Hall, where he announced his retirement.
2 of 2  — Warwick retires
Springfield School Superintendent Dan Warwick speaking at a press conference at City Hall, where he announced his retirement.
Adam Frenier / NEPM

Tensions spike again in the Springfield School District as the outgoing superintendent, Daniel Warwick, refers to a school committee member’s family as “freaking scumbags.” We’ll talk about how these comments landed on social media and what happens next for the stirred-up school district.

Berkshires native and former FTX executive, Ryan Salame, is awaiting his 90-month prison sentence for operating an illegal money transferring business. But, how has this convicted felon impacted real estate in Lenox? We dig in and find out.

Plus, we take a look at the latest results in Umass Amherst polling revealing public opinions on immigration, housing, and a proposed law that allows terminally ill medical patients to die on their own terms.

This week’s panel includes Clarence Fanto, Berkshire Eagle reporter; Aprell May Munford, reporter at The Springfield Republican; and Elizabeth Román, managing news editor for NEPM.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSHOUSINGMEDICINEEDUCATION
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo