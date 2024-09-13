Affordable housing, psychedelics, debate highlights

After taking a few days to simmer, panelists reflect on this week’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Shortages in affordable housing are impacting western Massachusetts residents from Springfield to the Berkshires. What is possible under the state’s new Affordable Homes Act , and what obstacles remain? We dig in and find out.

And, with psychedelics on the ballot and a shakeup at the top of the Cannabis Control Commission, we discuss the evolving social and political climate surrounding medicinal and recreational drugs.