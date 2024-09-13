© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Affordable housing, psychedelics, debate highlights

By Carrie Saldo
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT
This week's panel for The Rundown includes Sam Hudzik, NEPM news director; Jim Kinney, reporter at The Republican and MassLive, and Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle.
After taking a few days to simmer, panelists reflect on this week’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Shortages in affordable housing are impacting western Massachusetts residents from Springfield to the Berkshires. What is possible under the state’s new Affordable Homes Act, and what obstacles remain? We dig in and find out.

And, with psychedelics on the ballot and a shakeup at the top of the Cannabis Control Commission, we discuss the evolving social and political climate surrounding medicinal and recreational drugs.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
