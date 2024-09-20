© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Streamlining elections, Springfield cybersecurity center, and a climate chief

By Carrie Saldo
Published September 20, 2024 at 11:21 AM EDT
Panelists Nancy Eve Cohen and G. Michael Dobbs with Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, at NEPM studios in Springfield on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.
John Sutton
/
NEPM
Panelists Nancy Eve Cohen and G. Michael Dobbs with Carrie Saldo, host of The Rundown, at NEPM studios in Springfield on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Town clerks are in the midst of election 2024. Some are trying to streamline the work of counting ballots, so what might that mean in one small town?

Get inside a new cybersecurity center in Springfield that is meant to monitor threats and train students for jobs in cybersecurity.What does the state climate chief do, and what brought her to western Mass. this week? Plus an update on the cleanup of the Housatonic River.

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen, reporter and columnist G. Michael Dobbs, and Greenfield Recorder reporter Chris Larabee.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ELECTIONS GOVERNMENT & POLITICS EDUCATION CLIMATE CHANGE
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
