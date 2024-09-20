Streamlining elections, Springfield cybersecurity center, and a climate chief
Town clerks are in the midst of election 2024. Some are trying to streamline the work of counting ballots, so what might that mean in one small town?
Get inside a new cybersecurity center in Springfield that is meant to monitor threats and train students for jobs in cybersecurity.What does the state climate chief do, and what brought her to western Mass. this week? Plus an update on the cleanup of the Housatonic River.
This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Nancy Eve Cohen, reporter and columnist G. Michael Dobbs, and Greenfield Recorder reporter Chris Larabee.