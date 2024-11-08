© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Election result analysis

By Carrie Saldo
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:26 AM EST
This week’s panel includes Adam Hinds, chief executive officer for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; Eric Lesser [not pictured], senior counsel at WilmerHale; and reporter Jim Kinney of the Springfield Republican.
This week’s panel includes Adam Hinds, chief executive officer for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; Eric Lesser [not pictured], senior counsel at WilmerHale; and reporter Jim Kinney of the Springfield Republican.
Tony Dunne / NEPM

We dive into the aftermath of the 2024 election and take a look at what voters, both nationally and locally, had to say with the ballots they cast.

Nationally, voters went big on President-elect Donald Trump. While Bay State voters were true to their blue roots with big support for Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump made gains. And, all three U.S. congressional incumbents, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Richard Neal, and Rep. James McGovern, kept their seats.

And, in the five ballot questions that were on the docket, three things will change and two will remain the same.

What does all of that mean and where do we go from here? We dig in and find out.

This week’s panel includes Adam Hinds, chief executive officer for the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate; Eric Lesser, senior counsel at WilmerHale; and reporter Jim Kinney of the Springfield Republican.

