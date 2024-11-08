Election result analysis

We dive into the aftermath of the 2024 election and take a look at what voters, both nationally and locally, had to say with the ballots they cast.

Nationally, voters went big on President-elect Donald Trump . While Bay State voters were true to their blue roots with big support for Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump made gains. And, all three U.S. congressional incumbents, Sen. Elizabeth Warren , Rep. Richard Neal , and Rep. James McGovern , kept their seats.

And, in the five ballot questions that were on the docket, three things will change and two will remain the same.

What does all of that mean and where do we go from here? We dig in and find out.